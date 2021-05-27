Okta (OKTA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Okta (OKTA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $246.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.57, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $294.00 and a one-year low of $166.65. Currently, Okta has an average volume of 2.03M.

Okta, Inc. provides identity management services to enterprises. Its products include Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Mobility Management, Lifecycle Management, Universal Directory, API access management, API products and integration network services.

