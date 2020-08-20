Okta (OKTA) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Okta (OKTA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $205.29, close to its 52-week high of $226.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $206.00, implying a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and GAAP net loss of $57.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a GAAP net loss of $51.97 million.

Okta, Inc. provides an enterprise-grade identity management services. Its products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, API products and integration network services. Okta was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.