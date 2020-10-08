Okta (OKTA) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Okta (OKTA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.60, close to its 52-week high of $240.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $235.29 average price target.

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $200 million and GAAP net loss of $60.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a GAAP net loss of $42.98 million.

Okta, Inc. provides an enterprise-grade identity management services. Its products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, API products and integration network services. Okta was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

