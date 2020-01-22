Okta (OKTA) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Okta (OKTA), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $29.52 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Okta, Inc. provides an enterprise-grade identity management services. Its products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, API products and integration network services. Okta was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.