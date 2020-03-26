OGE Energy (OGE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on OGE Energy (OGE) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for OGE Energy with a $38.67 average price target.

OGE Energy’s market cap is currently $5.82B and has a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.