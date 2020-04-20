OGE Energy (OGE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on OGE Energy (OGE) on April 17 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.7% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for OGE Energy with a $33.67 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OGE Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $473 million and net profit of $35.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $512 million and had a net profit of $54.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.