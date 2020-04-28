Office Properties Income (OPI) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Office Properties Income (OPI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and National Health Investors.

Office Properties Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33.

The company has a one-year high of $35.96 and a one-year low of $16.50. Currently, Office Properties Income has an average volume of 354K.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.