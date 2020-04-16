Oddo BHF Maintains Their Sell Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Jean Sassus from Oddo BHF maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with a price target of EUR5.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.22.

Sassus said:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Investmentbank Oddo BHF hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 7,90 auf 5,40 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Reduce” belassen. Die Belastung durch die Corona-Krise werde hart und Hilfsmassnahmen durften die Risiken nicht ausreichend abmildern, schrieb Analyst Jean Sassus in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zur europaischen Bankenbranche. Andererseits verkenne das aktuelle Bewertungsniveau unterhalb der Zeiten der Finanzkrise auch die Widerstandskraft. Die undifferenzierte Korrektur biete teilweise Chancen. Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank konnten aber Verluste hinnehmen mussen./ag/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 18:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 18:16 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.79, representing a -7.2% downside. In a report issued on April 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 8.65M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.