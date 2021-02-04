Oddo BHF Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Sell

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) received a Sell rating and a EUR65.00 price target from Oddo BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidis on February 2. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.38, close to its 52-week high of $92.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Foundoukidis is ranked #3378 out of 7271 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.02, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $56.22B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.