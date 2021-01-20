Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Christine Brown- January 20, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $28.25 average price target.

Ocular Therapeutix’s market cap is currently $1.53B and has a P/E ratio of -11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -371.04.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

