Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $7.14. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OCUL in relation to earlier this year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.