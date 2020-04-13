Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.12 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 978.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCUL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More on OCUL: