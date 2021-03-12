Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.25.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 1.07M.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.