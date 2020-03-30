Ocugen (OCGN) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Ocugen (OCGN), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocugen with a $2.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.61 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Ocugen has an average volume of 4.47M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.