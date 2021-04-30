Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oceanfirst Financial with a $24.17 average price target.

Based on Oceanfirst Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $93.98 million and net profit of $33.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.65 million and had a net profit of $23.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OCFC in relation to earlier this year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. The company is headquartered in Toms River, NJ.