Oceaneering International (OII) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Oceaneering International (OII), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.23, close to its 52-week low of $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 33.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, US Silica Holdings, and Forum Energy Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oceaneering International with a $16.33 average price target, which is a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.29 and a one-year low of $10.06. Currently, Oceaneering International has an average volume of 1.15M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following segments: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity.

Read More on OII: