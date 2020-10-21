OceanaGold (OCANF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold (OCANF) on October 19 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OceanaGold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.23, an 111.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on OceanaGold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95.8 million and GAAP net loss of $31.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $189 million and had a net profit of $15.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OCANF in relation to earlier this year.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.