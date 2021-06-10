Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Occidental Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.86, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.52 and a one-year low of $8.52. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has an average volume of 17.03M.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.