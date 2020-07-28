Ocado Group (OCDGF) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali reiterated a Hold rating on Ocado Group (OCDGF) on July 10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.70, close to its 52-week high of $28.10.

Mahamkali has an average return of 50.4% when recommending Ocado Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahamkali is ranked #1317 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocado Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.10 and a one-year low of $12.83. Currently, Ocado Group has an average volume of 4,414.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OCDGF in relation to earlier this year.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services. The International Solutions segment deals with international partners for the provision of Ocado Smart Platform. The company was founded by Jonathan Faiman, Jason Gissing, and Timothy Steiner in April 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.