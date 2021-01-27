Ocado Group (OCDGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Citigroup

In a report released yesterday, Nick Coulter from Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating on Ocado Group (OCDGF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.50.

Coulter has an average return of 20.5% when recommending Ocado Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Coulter is ranked #3659 out of 7257 analysts.

Ocado Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.06, representing a -32.9% downside. In a report issued on January 21, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p2900.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.85 and a one-year low of $12.83. Currently, Ocado Group has an average volume of 6,179.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services. The International Solutions segment deals with international partners for the provision of Ocado Smart Platform. The company was founded by Jonathan Faiman, Jason Gissing, and Timothy Steiner in April 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.