Obsidian Energy (OBELF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Obsidian Energy (OBELF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.37, close to its 52-week high of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Obsidian Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.79.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Obsidian Energy has an average volume of 166.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages the production of oil and gas. It also involves in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Alberta Viking, Deep Basin, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.