ObsEva SA (OBSV) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

ObsEva SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 625.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

ObsEva SA’s market cap is currently $227.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.85.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.