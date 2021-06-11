ObsEva SA (OBSV) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $20.50 average price target.

ObsEva SA’s market cap is currently $234.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.83.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.