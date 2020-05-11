Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Hold rating on Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) on May 8. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Obalon Therapeutics with a $2.45 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Obalon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $787K and GAAP net loss of $4.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.76 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.