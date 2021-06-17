Oatly Group (OTLY) Receives a Hold from Nordea Markets

Nordea Markets analyst Nordea Markets initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Oatly Group (OTLY) on June 15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oatly Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.60, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets.