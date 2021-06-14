Oatly Group (OTLY) Initiated with a Hold at Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Oatly Group (OTLY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.73, equals to its 52-week high of $28.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oatly Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets.