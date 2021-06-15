Oatly Group (OTLY) Initiated with a Hold at BNP Paribas

Oatly Group (OTLY) received a Hold rating and a $30.00 price target from BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.37.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oatly Group with a $30.60 average price target, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets.