Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Barclays

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) received a Sell rating and a $0.50 price target from Barclays analyst William S. Thompson on March 24. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked #6137 out of 7111 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on OAS: