Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS) on January 30 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.92.

Oasis Petroleum’s market cap is currently $722.9M and has a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.20.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.