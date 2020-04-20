Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Received its Third Sell in a Row

After Barclays and J.P. Morgan gave Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Petroleum today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Oasis Petroleum with a $1.07 average price target.

Based on Oasis Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and GAAP net loss of $76.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $600 million and had a net profit of $222 million.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production. The Midstream Services segment performs salt water gathering, disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing as well as crude oil gathering and transportation, and other midstream services for the oil and natural gas wells. The Well Services segment relates to the completion services for the oil and natural gas wells as well as the products sales and equipment rentals. The company was founded by Thomas B. Nusz and Taylor L. Reid on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.