Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) on June 15 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Oasis Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $302.3M and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.