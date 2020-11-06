Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Oasis Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $301.3M and has a P/E ratio of 38.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.