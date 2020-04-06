Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Pearce Hammond from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.25, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Hammond covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Oasis Midstream Partners with a $12.20 average price target, a 202.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Capital One Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Oasis Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $141M and has a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.