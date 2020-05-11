Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Buy rating on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.1% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Apollo Investment Corp, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending with a $5.34 average price target, implying a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, KBW also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s market cap is currently $601.9M and has a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCSL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More on OCSL: