Oak Street Health (OSH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler gave Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Oak Street Health yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oak Street Health with a $68.60 average price target, implying a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.31 and a one-year low of $34.98. Currently, Oak Street Health has an average volume of 817.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSH in relation to earlier this year.

Oak Street Health Inc is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The company operates an healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health operates more than 50 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Tennessee, with plans to continue its geographic expansion, including into Texas and New York.

