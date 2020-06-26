O3 Mining (OQMGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on O3 Mining (OQMGF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Rubicon Minerals, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O3 Mining with a $3.48 average price target, implying a 102.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.29 and a one-year low of $0.64. Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of 9,103.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OQMGF in relation to earlier this year.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.