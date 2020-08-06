O-I Glass (OI) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Ryan Adist- August 5, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Gabrial Hajde from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass (OI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Hajde covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products, and Ardagh Group SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $11.25 average price target, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.64 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.09M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts