O-I Glass (OI) Receives a Sell from KeyBanc

Brian Anderson- April 29, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass (OI) today and set a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O-I Glass is a Hold with an average price target of $10.78, implying a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.09 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.9M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

