O-I Glass (OI) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

Austin Angelo- April 9, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass (OI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Wilde covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silgan Holdings, Sonoco Products, and AptarGroup.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.34.

The company has a one-year high of $20.09 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.89M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

