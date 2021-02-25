O-I Glass (OI) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi reiterated a Buy rating on O-I Glass (OI) on February 23 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Pactiv Evergreen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $13.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.45 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 1M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.