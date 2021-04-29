O-I Glass (OI) Gets a Sell Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc reiterated a Sell rating on O-I Glass (OI), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.99, close to its 52-week high of $16.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.75.

The company has a one-year high of $16.58 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 1.96M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.