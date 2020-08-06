O-I Glass (OI) Gets a Hold Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass (OI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 72.4% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O-I Glass is a Hold with an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a one-year high of $15.64 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.11M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.