NY Community (NYCB) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on NY Community (NYCB), with a price target of $9.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.94, close to its 52-week low of $8.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.76.

NY Community’s market cap is currently $4.18B and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NYCB in relation to earlier this year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.