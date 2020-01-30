NY Community (NYCB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 35.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.25, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.79 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, NY Community has an average volume of 4.23M.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.