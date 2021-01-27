NY Community (NYCB) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to NY Community (NYCB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NY Community’s market cap is currently $5.08B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.