NY Community (NYCB) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

Brian Anderson- January 19, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB) on January 15 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NY Community with a $12.88 average price target.

NY Community’s market cap is currently $5.47B and has a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

