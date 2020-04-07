NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.38, a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.59 and a one-year low of $58.41. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has an average volume of 3.6M.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

