NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.07, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NXP Semiconductors’ market cap is currently $33.93B and has a P/E ratio of 132.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More on NXPI: