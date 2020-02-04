NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NXP Semiconductors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $276 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhovezn, the Netherlands.