NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives a Hold from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on July 20 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $127.53 average price target, which is an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NXP Semiconductors’ market cap is currently $33.55B and has a P/E ratio of 137.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.